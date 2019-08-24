From Riches to Rags: Ex-Porn Star Jenni Lee Draws Fundraising Effort to Get Her Out of Homelessness

The woman who once was one of the biggest names in porn is currently living in the underground tunnels of Las Vegas, and her living conditions have shocked a number of compassionate people.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help a former porn star who has lost it all to start afresh.

A page on JustGiving, a donation-based crowdfunding website, has been put up to help Jenni Lee get medical treatment, find a safe shelter and get any other assistance she might need.

With a target of £50,000 ($61,400), the campaign had attracted a modest £80 from three donors at the time of writing.

Jenni Lee, whose real name is Stephanie Sadorra, was one of the most well-known faces in the adult film industry by the time she quit in 2016 – but things haven’t changed for the better since then.

A Dutch TV crew recently discovered the woman, now 37, living in the dark tunnels underneath Las Vegas.

“I actually got very famous. Maybe a little too famous,” she said. “I should still be in the top 100 on some list somewhere. I used to be so hot.”

The former actress appeared to have decaying teeth and was playing with her black-rimmed nails during the interview. But she said she was happy with what she has, despite the fact that there is no water there.

“I’m happy, I have everything I need here,” she added with a sigh.

Sadorra maintained that her life was not as difficult as one might think, and that people were “more accepting” down there than above the ground.

“I like that hardships build camaraderie,” she said of her living conditions. “I feel like you make more genuine friends.”

When asked whether she thought she could ever get out from this abject poverty, Sadorra hesitated: “Yes, but why?”

It is estimated that the dark underside of Las Vegas is home to hundreds of homeless people, living in unsanitary conditions and exposed to the risk of drowning due to rain waters.

“They can be very dangerous,” US author Matthew O'Brien, who penned a book about homeless people living underneath Las Vegas, told ABC News in 2009. “A lot of [the dwellers] are really good about communicating with each other about when it's about to rain, so they can just grab their valuables and get out, and leave everything else behind.”