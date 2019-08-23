Register
18:23 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jordan Peterson

    Jordan Peterson Urges Lawmakers to Make Deepfakes a Crime After Falling Victim to AI Voice Robot

    © Photo: Instagram / Jordan Peterson
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    0 11

    Deepfake technology is making rapid advances: the internet has recently faced an invasion of terrifyingly real AI-generated videos and is currently seeing the emergence of voice simulators. Taken together, they undermine our trust in what we see and hear, and there is a strong possibility that such hoaxes could be used for malicious purposes.

    Jordan Peterson, a prominent public intellectual and free speech champion, has issued an ominous warning about the perils of deepfake trickery after becoming yet another victim of the nascent technology.

    In a post on his website on Thursday, the self-help guru spoke out about audio spoofing websites and fake videos created by machine learning algorithms, which can make it appear as if a person has said or done something.

    “It’s hard to imagine a technology with more power to disrupt,” he wrote. “I’m already in the position (as many of you soon will be as well) where anyone can produce a believable audio and perhaps video of me saying absolutely anything they want me to say. How can that possible be fought?”

    “How are we going to trust anything electronically-mediated in the very near future (say, during the next Presidential election)?” he asked.

    A Call for Action

    Peterson has called on legislators to criminalise the production of deepfakes, making it illegal for them to be used for defamation or deception.

    He continued: “And it seems to be that we should perhaps throw caution to the wind, and make this an exceptionally wide-ranging law. We need to seriously consider the idea that someone’s voice is an integral part of their identity, of their reality, of their person—and that stealing that voice is a genuinely criminal act, regardless (perhaps) of intent.”

    A Trust-less Future

    If the problem of deepfakes were not addressed, he warned, it would spell a future where direct personal contact would be the only credible source of information – something that would lead to the inevitable decline of mass media.

    “I can’t imagine what the world will be like when we will truly be unable to distinguish the real from the unreal, or exercise any control whatsoever on what videos reveal about behaviours we never engaged in, or audio avatars broadcasting any opinion at all about anything at all,” he added.

    “Wake up. The sanctity of your voice, and your image, is at serious risk. It’s hard to imagine a more serious challenge to the sense of shared, reliable reality that keeps us linked together in relative peace. The Deep Fake artists need to be stopped, using whatever legal means are necessary, as soon as possible.”

    An AI Peterson

    The charismatic professor has become a model for a deepfake voice simulator, notjordanpeterson.com, which transcribes any written message into an audio sample sounding precisely like him. His numerous public appearances have also been used to train AI algorithms making his digital model rap like Eminem and read feminist rants.

    Notjordanpeterson.com has been taken down after being operational for just one week – according to the creator, US software engineer Chris Vigorito, in response to Peterson’s post and “out of respect” for him.

    “I'm encouraged by the many accounts I received from people who were interested in using this technology in positive ways, and I'm cautiously optimistic that we will be able to use technologies like this for the better, while minimising their potential harm,” reads the statement on the AI voice website.

    The deepfake problem drew international attention in June, with the rise and fall of DeepNude, an app that could “undress” women on photos, juxtaposing the face of any female on an AI-generated naked body.

    US lawmakers have been trying to take proactive step on the issue, introducing a bipartisan bill in June that would require the Department of Homeland Security to do an annual study of deepfakes and similar content.

    “Deepfakes can be used to manipulate reality and spread misinformation quickly. In an era where we have more information available at our fingertips than ever, we have to be vigilant about making sure that information is reliable and true in whichever form it takes,” said Senator Cory Gardner, one of the four co-sponsors of the bill.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse