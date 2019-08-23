Trump is ‘King of Greenland’: Netizens Respond After Republicans Launch Sale of T-Shirts Featuring Island as Part of US

US president Donald Trump recently cancelled his official visit to Copenhagen after the Danish prime minister called his idea of buying the semi-autonomous island of Greenland “absurd”. Now the Republican party has responded by selling t-shirts where the island is depicted as being a part of the US.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has started offering its supporters T-shirts featuring the island of Greenland within the territory of the US filled in with the American flag, the NRCC website shows.

The website was offering limited-edition shirts for those donors who contributed $25 or more in a call to “support President Trump and his efforts to make America grow.” US media suggested that the offer was part of a fundraising campaign.

The @NRCC is fundraising with a t-shirt of a US map that includes Greenland: "Support President Trump and his efforts to help America grow!" pic.twitter.com/v1k0hjB5e5 — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) August 22, 2019

​While “America & Greenland” T-shirts are still available on the website, the move proved controversial on social media.

Welcome to our Hillbilly Apocalypse. — NunOfTheAbove (@30a420162) August 22, 2019

Denmark and Greenland are not laughing. — a̶n̶o̶t̶h̶e̶r̶ ̶n̶a̶s̶t̶y̶ 🌊 (@nancydemontfort) August 22, 2019

​Some even made reference to Trump’s recent tweet where he thanked Wayne Allyn Root for calling him the “King of Israel”, suggesting that Trump could name himself “King of Greenland” if his efforts to buy the island succeed.

Who thinks Trump wants Greenland so when he leaves the WH in 2020 he'll crown himself king of Greenland? — @SkittlesSecretaryofDiversity. Barney's Nose 2020 (@MargieKoenig1) August 23, 2019

The NRCC is not the only Republican organisation engaged in fundraising activity by showing Greenland as a part of the US, with the Nevada Republican Party also advertising $25 t-shirts on Facebook where the US and Greenland were seen high-fiving each other at the back with the front saying "Greenland! This land is your land, this land is our land!"

Donald Trump recently cancelled his official visit to the Kingdom of Denmark via Twitter, explaining the decision on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen’s lack of interest in selling Greenland, which is a self-governing part of Denmark.

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Last week Donald Trump confirmed his intention to buy the world largest island due to its geopolitical and strategic importance, however, Danish authorities firmly rejected the idea, with Frederiksen calling it “absurd.”

According to the Washington Post, the US president has been discussing a prospective territorial acquisition with officials for weeks, suggesting that a $600 million subsidy could be perpetually allocated to Greenland if a deal was signed.