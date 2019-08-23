Register
19:33 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Petr Kraus and friends walk on the Ice Cap in Greenland

    Trump is ‘King of Greenland’: Netizens Respond After Republicans Launch Sale of T-Shirts Featuring Island as Part of US

    © AP Photo / Red Bull Content Pool / Mads Pihl
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US president Donald Trump recently cancelled his official visit to Copenhagen after the Danish prime minister called his idea of buying the semi-autonomous island of Greenland “absurd”. Now the Republican party has responded by selling t-shirts where the island is depicted as being a part of the US.

    The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has started offering its supporters T-shirts featuring the island of Greenland within the territory of the US filled in with the American flag, the NRCC website shows.

    The website was offering limited-edition shirts for those donors who contributed $25 or more in a call to “support President Trump and his efforts to make America grow.” US media suggested that the offer was part of a fundraising campaign.

    ​While “America & Greenland” T-shirts are still available on the website, the move proved controversial on social media. 

    ​Some even made reference to Trump’s recent tweet where he thanked Wayne Allyn Root for calling him the “King of Israel”, suggesting that Trump could name himself “King of Greenland” if his efforts to buy the island succeed. 

    The NRCC is not the only Republican organisation engaged in fundraising activity by showing Greenland as a part of the US, with the Nevada Republican Party also advertising $25 t-shirts on Facebook where the US and Greenland were seen high-fiving each other at the back with the front saying "Greenland! This land is your land, this land is our land!"

    Donald Trump recently cancelled his official visit to the Kingdom of Denmark via Twitter, explaining the decision on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen’s lack of interest in selling Greenland, which is a self-governing part of Denmark.

    Last week Donald Trump confirmed his intention to buy the world largest island due to its geopolitical and strategic importance, however, Danish authorities firmly rejected the idea, with Frederiksen calling it “absurd.”

    According to the Washington Post, the US president has been discussing a prospective territorial acquisition with officials for weeks, suggesting that a $600 million subsidy could be perpetually allocated to Greenland if a deal was signed.

    Tags:
    United States, Mette Frederiksen, Twitter, Republican Party, Denmark, Donald Trump, Greenland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver.
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 August
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse