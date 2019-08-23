Hillary Clinton's '100 Percent That B*tch' Retweet Prompts Meme Storm Online

Even though Hillary was apparently looking “to let her hair down a bit” with the online stunt, it seems she has also created an opening for more verbal attacks from her critics.

Former US first lady and one-time presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton seems to have managed to once again steal the spotlight online as she retweeted a video by American singer and rapper Melissa Jefferson a.k.a. Lizzo, with a cheeky caption.

According to the New York Daily News, the video was originally tweeted by the singer herself in an apparent show of support for Democrats and features Hillary and other candidates at a 2016 Democratic debate, with Lizzo’s hit song "Truth Hurts" playing instead of the National Anthem.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out..." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 21 августа 2019 г.

"Took the DNA test, turns out...", Clinton wrote in her tweet, quoting a line from the song but leaving out the punchline: "…I’m 100 percent that b*tch".

Commenting on this development, the media outlet ventured a guess that Clinton “may have wanted to let her hair down a bit” after being “criticised for failing to show her human side during her loss to Trump.”

Many social media users, however, seemed to have other ideas and proceeded to bash Hillary instead, cracking jokes about both her and her husband, former President of the United States Bill Clinton.

that I'm all over the FBI databases. — IAMis Dangerous to Evil I hope (@IAMISjp) 22 августа 2019 г.

... the @FBI found evidence that I visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Island on at least 5 occasions.

🍕🌭👀🇺🇸👀🌭🍕 pic.twitter.com/ACMdgUyogB — The Wanted Emcees (@TheWantedEmcees) 23 августа 2019 г.

listen no shots or anything but could you please please please just maintain radio silence until 2021 please. pic.twitter.com/SVFNPJ4kRt — Tony Boswell (@wordisbond) 22 августа 2019 г.

Bill took one decades ago didn't he? pic.twitter.com/5Xnd7RuGbu — Reflets de Tocqueville (@BobbyRayIN63) 22 августа 2019 г.

However, a number of netizens seemed to appreciate Clinton's move.