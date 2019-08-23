Ellen Degeneres Instagram Account Suspected of Being Hacked

In December 2018, Apple did a deal with television host Ellen Degeneres to give the entire audience of The Ellen Show an iPhone XR.

The star has deleted ads on her Instagram that appeared to offer the chance to win free Apple products, among other high end consumer goods. While Ellen Degeneres has yet to comment on the situation, fans believe that her Instagram account has been hacked.

The list of giveaway goods included 2,000 new iPhone's, 1,000 Mac Books, 900 Apple Watches, 30 Tesla cars and 6,000 Gifts Cards for consoles such as the Play Station 4 and Xbox.

@TheEllenShow I suppose your IG account has been hacked! You better take a look at that! I do not think you get paid that much for your show =) #theellenshow #EllenDeGeneres pic.twitter.com/G1CDor48G7 — Malkoc Eren (@MalkocEren) 23 августа 2019 г.

​Twitter users were keen to warn Degeneres that she might have lost control of her Instagram account.

Is @TheEllenShow Instagram Hacked?

If not you can get anything for free 😂 pic.twitter.com/AsibDTizTb — Naveen Bidhuri (@naveenbidhurii) 23 августа 2019 г.