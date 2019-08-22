Outrage as Phone Covers With Photos of Holocaust Victims Appear in Online Stores

The Auschwitz Memorial recently brought public attention to two online shops that were advertising items with images of starving victims from Nazi concentration camps.

The Auschwitz Memorial has condemned the products available on the websites of two online shops that were stocking cushions and phone cases featuring photos of Nazi concentration camps victims.

The official Twitter account of the Auschwitz Memorial that preserves the site of the former extermination camp shared the screenshots on Wednesday of two products available in online stores. The museum said that although the system of uploading works on the website was probably “complicated” and “automatic”, verification system could have helped “as sometimes things go beyond just a bad taste and become disrespectful. Especially when images of victims are there”.

Yes @FineArtAmerica @shoppixels. It's probably a complicated automatic system where people are able to upload their works.



However, some verification could help as sometimes things go beyond just a bad taste & become disrespectful. Especially when images of victims are there. pic.twitter.com/Hsoe1HBj1Z — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 21, 2019

While the Pixels store was advertising “Soon To Be Exterminated Victims Arrive By Cattle Car at Auschwitz Poland Circa 1943” Pillow Case, Fine Art America online shop was offering a “Men Suffering From Starvation” iPhone X case for £20.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users were shocked by the advertising on the online shops’ websites.

I don't even know where to begin with this. Who on earth designs, produces, sells and buys these things?? — Francesca 🇪🇺 (@Just__Fran) August 21, 2019

Unbelievably crass and insensitive. For pity’s sake remove these products from sale now! — Alan Rhodes (@CllrAlanRhodes) August 21, 2019

I have no words for this. What the hell is wrong with you people? ! — Dark Angel Indii (@Indian_two) August 22, 2019

Fine Art America is a subsidiary company of Pixels and both websites tend to feature interchangeable items, and artists and photographers can upload their images to either FineArtAmerica.com or Pixels.com and then, after setting a price, sell their products to a global audience. The websites also take care of the printing and distribution of the products worldwide.

It is not possible to find the exact iPhone case and throw pillow on the shops’ websites anymore, but other products with Nazi symbolism, such as phone cases with Hitler images, Wehrmacht images and swastikas are still available to purchase.

Pixels and Fine Art America present themselves as the world’s largest print-on-demand technology companies and have been in business since 2006.