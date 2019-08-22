Register
16:03 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of New Zealand

    New Zealand’s Parliament Speaker Caught on Camera While Feeding a Baby During Session

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    In 2018 New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Adern became the first politician in the country’s history to take a maternity leave during her time in office; now another New Zealand senior official is making headlines: for feeding a newborn in the debating chamber.

    The pictures of New Zealand's parliament speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a six-week old baby with a bottle during a parliamentary session flew around the internet on Wednesday, leaving netizens touched in what appeared to be a helping hand gesture to her fellow member of the parliament.

    Mallard shared the photos of him feeding the baby son of Labour MP Tāmati Coffey named Tūtānekai on Twitter, saying that “normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me”.

    The speaker later explained that he offered to help Labour legislator Coffey, who has just joined the parliament in the first session after paternity leave, as the baby’s father was engaged in debates in chamber.

    “There are times when I can be vaguely useful,” - Mallard told Reuters by adding that he was trying to help lawmakers’ babies when possible in an attempt to make parliament more child-friendly.

    Such a heartwarming act did not go unnoticed in the Internet with netizens expressing their admiration for Mallard’s gesture.

    Mallard, who is himself a father of three children and grandfather of six kids, relaxed rules in 2017, allowing newborns and babies to join the parliamentary sessions.

    “What I’ve found is that it adds to the positive atmosphere of the workplace,”- he said, noting that it was not uncommon now to see babies in the halls of the parliamentary building and in the indoor parliamentary swimming pool.

    He suggested that such measures would provide “a boost to morale”, Reuters reported, and show an eagerness to take care of a child instead of the usual document deliveries.

    “When there’s a baby to be carried in....there’s a fair bit of competition to do the job,” – Mallard added.

    A “baby boom” has recently been observed in New Zealand’s parliament with around of dozen of MPs becoming parents to newborns. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Adern became the first premier in history of the country to take maternity leave in 2018, making the headlines when her daughter followed Adern to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2018.

    Tags:
    Jacinda Ardern, baby, parliament, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse