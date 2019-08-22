Miley Cyrus 'Disappointed' Liam Hemsworth Filed for Divorce – Reports

Miley Cyrus was shocked by estranged husband Liam Hemsworth’s decision to officially end their marriage and file for divorce, insiders said on Wednesday.

People reported that Hemsworth, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” in the couple’s eight-month marriage, and a rep for Cyrus confirmed in a statement to People on August 10 that the A-list couple announced their split-up – while a source alleged to the magazine that the pair had split months prior to the separation.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider told the outlet after the divorce filing.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the source added. "It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

Hemsworth has spoken out publicly since Cyrus announced the split, writing on Instagram that they “have recently separated and I wish [Cyrus] nothing but health and happiness going forward.”

Earlier in a report published Wednesday, a source told People that despite Cyrus "basically having sex" in public with Kaitlynn Carter and releasing a song hinting that Hemsworth's alleged penchant for "whiskey and pills" was to blame for their breakup – she "didn't want to hurt" the actor.

The couple was previously engaged to each other in 2012 and called it off a year later. They reunited and rekindled their romance in 2015, deciding to finally get married last December.

Cyrus spoke about change and nature on Sunday in a new Instagram message, posted hours after the confirmation of the split.