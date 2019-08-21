Register
21 August 2019
    PewDiePie and Marzia Bisognin

    PewDiePie’s Video of Playing Minecraft Together With Now-Wife Leaves Fans Thrilled

    © Photo: Instagram/pewdiepie
    Viral
    0 0 0

    A blogger with a record-breaking number of followers PewDiePie recently denied rumours of him quitting the platform, and a new video made together with his now-wife Marzia Bisognin has comforted fans.

    PewDiePie and his now-wife Marzia Bisognin posted a YouTube video of them going through Minecraft passages together, just a few days after the happy couple officially got married. 

    The famous blogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, introduced his wife as “Mrs PewDiePie” and showed her around the game as the couple kept exchanging comments with each other that left fans touched.

    “Brought her back, baby, in the greatest game of all time,” exclaimed Felix as the video began.

    “Yep, you’ve been playing this non-stop, so I want to see what it’s all about. I’m here to learn,” Marzia replied.

    Marzia Bisognin was herself a famous YouTube blogger with more than 7 million subscribers, who quit the platform in 2018 by posting a video “Goodbye, YouTube” in which she explained her decision by a desire “to do something different” and “find her own path” as she felt that she was following “someone else’s.”

    Fans were delighted to see couple together following their wedding ceremony on 19 August, when Felix and Marzia formalised their relationship after eight years together, with PewDiePie commenting on Twitter that he was “the happiest” he could be.

    ​Marzia also posted several pictures from the wedding, which, she said, gathered together the closest of her relatives and friends.

    During the video stream fans kept asking the pair to repeat the ceremony so everyone could now enjoy the wedding with one fan commenting “Congratulations On That Marriage! Now We Need Pewdiepie And Marzia To Do A Marriage In Minecraft!”, Metro reported

    PewDiePie, who has a record 99.6 million followers on his YouTube channel became famous for his video commentaries during horror video games as well as Minecraft. The blogger recently denied rumours that he was quitting the platform in a video “Addressing the rumours” posted just few days before his wedding day, while noting that he would not mind taking a break.

    video, Minecraft, married woman, YouTube, PewDiePie
