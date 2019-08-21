Sizzling Hot Lingerie Ad Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Bashed for Not Being ‘Woke’ Enough

Italy-based brand Yamamay mixed two arts, fashion and dance, in a video for a new collection of woman’s underwear, which looks more like a Beyonce clip than a lingerie commercial.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has become the face of a new advertising campaign for size-inclusive Italian lingerie, which has been criticised on social media for not been inclusive enough.

The 25-year-old brunette took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip for Italian swimwear and lingerie brand Yamamay – part of a new collection ‘Everybody’, which offers garments for all types of bodies.

Rodriguez and another four models (all of whom supposedly have different body types) were filmed showing off their curves in racy beige and black ensembles – the two main tones of the new collection.

“Everybody is beautiful in its [sic] own way, so love yourself and love others,” the brand said on Instagram. “Yamamay designed the #NewCollection to embrace all curves and always make you look and feel at your best.”

But the collection, which encourages women to give themselves “the opportunity to be whatever [they] want to be,” has still come under fire.

Critics claimed that the advertisement did not feature enough body types, despite its stated inclusiveness.

“Is this [a] joke?” wrote an incensed Instagram commenter, “nobody in this video is overweight!”

Another said: “You are not including all women with curves. Disappointing.”

“You have excluded way too many body types to have that #EVERYBODY hashtag. Take it down, you're being a nuisance!” said a user under the handle anjiko_.

And another commenter said the video “isn’t a valid representation of curves,” quipping that the brand failed in its attempt to seem “woke”.