Shocking ‘Mushroom Cloud’ Forms Over Lake Balaton in Hungary (Photo, Video)

A giant "atomic bomb" cloud was seen looming over Hungary's Lake Balaton in the village of Alsoors on Friday.

The outstanding phenomenon is called a 'wet microburst'. Part of the cloud over the lake mixed with a strong localised downpour, leading to a stunning rainbow on the surface of the water.

''There were people swimming on the lake at the time. The cloud was spectacular. I have not seen this before,'' filmmaker Alexandra Gregor said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

Spectacular and absolutely textbook wet downburst over Lake Balaton, Hungary on August 17th. Video: Gregor Alexandrának / Met Hir pic.twitter.com/fwpnbx40Ey — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 19, 2019

​Such microbursts can be catastrophic for passing planes and they are initiated by powerful downdrafts from a storm or rain. They are usually visible for anywhere between a few seconds and several minutes.

Wet downburst over Lake Balaton, Hungary as seen from Alsóörs. August 16th. Report: Juhász Mártin / Met Hir pic.twitter.com/WvO3pdJTxA — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 17, 2019

A nuclear mushroom cloud (also called an atomic mushroom) typically occurs after a nuclear or thermonuclear explosion. However, the mushroom shape is not a hallmark of a nuclear explosion; a mushroom cloud may also form during ordinary explosions in the absence of wind and other factors preventing its formation.