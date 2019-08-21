Register
    Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2019 Liverpool players look dejected after the match as they shake hands with fans Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

    Drunk Manchester United Fan Knocks Out Man's Tooth on Ryanair Flight

    Manchester United fan Adam Whittingham was sentenced to 20 months in prison for his behaviour on a Ryanair flight from Agadir to Morocco, according to The Sun.

    According to the publication, 32-year-old Adam Whittingham boarded the flight from the Moroccan holiday resort with a litre of duty free whisky. He began to imbibe immediately upon entering the plane.

    After striking up a loud conversation with a fellow passenger about football, he became abusive, pushing an airline steward in the face while trying to find a glass for alcohol.

    "During the flight Mr Whittingham approached the cabin supervisor as he was setting up the trolley and asked for a glass but the supervisor said he was busy and said he would serve him soon. 'Mr Whittingham then began to lift items off the trolley in search for the glass, and when the cabin supervisor questioned him on this, he pushed him in the face, to the cheek and nose,” Prosecutor Brian Berlyne said during the court hearings.

    Then Whittingham struck the man seated next to him and knocked his tooth out, and assaulted three other passengers amid their attempts to restrain the violent Briton.

    The Independent cited the the flight's cabin supervisor, who compared Whittingham to “some kind of wild animal loose on board the aircraft”, and told the court that Whittingham’s behaviour was the worst he had seen from a passenger in his 10-year career.

    Earlier, Whittingham had already been prosecuted for physical violence and violating public order. Subsequently, the offender apologised, admitting to alcohol addiction.

