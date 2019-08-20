Ex-‘Hijab Porn Star’ Mia Khalifa Opens up About Her Passion for Jeremy Clarkson

The former adult film actress faced death threats for her X-rated clip in a traditional Muslim headscarf and quit her career years ago, but she remains one of the most searched porn stars. She entered the spotlight again last week, revealing that her earnings from porn totaled just $12,000, although porn sites still make money on her.

Former porn star Mia Khalifa, who dropped by the BBC show Hard Talk after her revelations about the money adult film actresses and actors earn, jokingly set the mood for the interview on Twitter, saying she would opt for “The Jeremy Clarkson” strategy.

“Going to stop by @BBCHARDtalk and talk to @stephensackur about the controversy surrounding my recent interview. Nervous and excited. My defense mechanism of choice today is called “The Jeremy Clarkson,” so be warned,” she posted along with an emoji with a boxing glove.

​The ex-porn actress, who quit her career in 2015, apparently referred to the incident with the former host of the BBC hit show Top Gear, who lost his job at the British broadcaster over accusations he had attacked a producer several years ago.

While Sackur rushed to reassure Khalifa that any boxing skills will not be necessary, she went on to reveal her passion for the disgraced ex-BBC star and his shows.

“I don’t think I’ve ever shared this before, but y’all don’t understand how obsessed I am with Top Gear/Grand Tour. Robert [her fiancé] and I torrent an episode before bed every night,” she tweeted.

As a tweet from Stephen Sackur later suggested, no “Jeremy Clarkson” tactics ended up being needed after all.

Fascinating, frank and personal conversation with ⁦⁦@miakhalifa⁩

Surviving the porn industry, death threats, and so much more...

​Khalifa, whose name by birth was Mia Callista, moved from Lebanon when she was a teen to the US and shot to fame five years ago after she featured in an adult film wearing a hijab, leading to beheading threats from Daesh*. She soon quit her career but still had to deal with being a household name when it comes to porn.

The 26-year-old, who is now building a solid profile as a social media influencer, got into the headlines again last week. She revealed that her experience in the adult industry lasted just three months and earned her a grand total of $12,000 despite her status as the No. 2 star on Pornhub, which prompted debates about the rules the multi-billion dollar industry plays by.