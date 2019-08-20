'Happiest I Can Be': PewDiePie Confirms Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin (Photos)

The YouTube king and his longtime partner got engaged in April 2018, having announced the happy news on Marzia's Instagram with a photo of her wearing a huge ring and the caption, "Felix proposed!"

"I'm the happiest I can be" - this is the message that hit PewDiePie's Twitter on Tuesday, as the Swede took to Twitter to confirm that he and his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin, who is also a YouTube star, got married on 19 August, with a series of photos from the wedding.

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 20 августа 2019 г.

Marzia, also known as CutiePieMarzia, has as well posted several images from the big day, having written that 19 August marked their eighth anniversary:

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, addressed the wedding rumours a day after his mother, Johanna, shared a photo with her son and husband on Instagram, which prompted many to speculate that Pewds and Marzia had tied the knot.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Tack! Fantastiskt! #bästadagenever #sofiageideby #tack Публикация от Johanna Kjellberg (@johanna_kjellberg) 19 Авг 2019 в 5:33 PDT

Naturally, the news about the biggest marriage in the YouTube universe has set off a major storm on social media platforms, with fans inundating Pewds' Twitter with all sorts of comments:

Best wedding, best people. Love you guys — Roomie (@roomieofficial) 20 августа 2019 г.

Omg a relationship on youtube that isnt fake, wow — Waddles (@itsWaddles_) 20 августа 2019 г.

Biggest congrats to you guys :) what a power couple ✊ — JaidenAnimations (@JaidenAnimation) 20 августа 2019 г.

Love you guys!! Congrats on an amazing day. You guys looked so beautiful ❤️✨ — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) 20 августа 2019 г.

ITS A CELEBRATION!! 🍾🍾🍾 — 🥖🤖🎸 ᴇʀᴀ 🖤⚪️💜 (@french_robot) 20 августа 2019 г.

The YouTube power couple got engaged in April 2018, but never revealed a wedding date to their followers.