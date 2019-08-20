'Happiest I Can Be': PewDiePie Confirms Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin (Photos)

"I'm the happiest I can be" - this is the message that hit PewDiePie's Twitter on Tuesday, as the Swede took to Twitter to confirm that he and his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin, who is also a YouTube star, got married on 19 August, with a series of photos from the wedding.
We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs— ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) 20 августа 2019 г.
Marzia, also known as CutiePieMarzia, has as well posted several images from the big day, having written that 19 August marked their eighth anniversary:
Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives. 👰🏼 ❤️🤵🏼 📸 @jessicakobeissi
PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, addressed the wedding rumours a day after his mother, Johanna, shared a photo with her son and husband on Instagram, which prompted many to speculate that Pewds and Marzia had tied the knot.
Naturally, the news about the biggest marriage in the YouTube universe has set off a major storm on social media platforms, with fans inundating Pewds' Twitter with all sorts of comments:
Best wedding, best people. Love you guys— Roomie (@roomieofficial) 20 августа 2019 г.
Omg a relationship on youtube that isnt fake, wow— Waddles (@itsWaddles_) 20 августа 2019 г.
Biggest congrats to you guys :) what a power couple ✊— JaidenAnimations (@JaidenAnimation) 20 августа 2019 г.
Love you guys!! Congrats on an amazing day. You guys looked so beautiful ❤️✨— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) 20 августа 2019 г.
ITS A CELEBRATION!! 🍾🍾🍾— 🥖🤖🎸 ᴇʀᴀ 🖤⚪️💜 (@french_robot) 20 августа 2019 г.
The YouTube power couple got engaged in April 2018, but never revealed a wedding date to their followers.
