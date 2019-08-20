Comedian Dancing to Bollywood Tunes on NYC Streets Leaves Netizens in Stitches

New Delhi (Sputnik): A comedian has left New Yorkers thoroughly amused by dancing to Bollywood songs at different places in the city. However, a video clip of the comedian left Indians crying tears of laughter when it was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

In the video, the comedian who goes by the name of QPark can be seen breaking into impromptu dance moves on the busy streets of New York, leaving passers-by stunned. He hysterically imitates the dance moves performed in various Bollywood songs like “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, “Dhoom”, “Chammak Challo”, and many more.

Anand Mahindra who is known to have a witty sense of humour by his followers, took to Twitter to share the video.

At least the next time I’m in Manhattan I won’t be alone if I start doing Bollywood dance moves on the street! 😊 A great ‘Sunday laugh’ video. https://t.co/6Q9mVOjcqa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2019

The video was originally shared on YouTube by the comedian and social media influencer QPark, who also stated “dancing to Bollywood songs in public, is my new addiction”.

Mahindra’s viral tweet was also acknowledged by the comedian who invited him to New York.

The invitation is open next time you’re in NYC! — Q (@qpark) August 18, 2019

The comedian left the Indian audience in tears by mimicking the dance steps as performed in Bollywood songs.

Hahahaha this actually made my day🤣🤣 very nice sir and the best one is of @RanveerOfficial 's "khalibali ho Gaya hai dil" 🤣🤣and @akshaykumar 's "tu chij bdi hai mast mast " 😂😂 this man is crazy ..lol 😂 — Aditya Pathak (@a_adityapathak) August 18, 2019

@anandmahindra i normally dont enjoy such videos but for some reason i enjoyed this one since you shared 😁🤫 — Diku (@IamDikuu) August 19, 2019

Great video. Should watch this everytime one needs a good laugh. — Shiv Depala (@DepalaShiv) August 19, 2019

Ur tracking is something different pic.twitter.com/oirzoX6qj2 — Lokesh Kathuria (@lokeshkathuria) August 18, 2019

I saw the video. Man dancing on Bollywood tunes is full of life and hilarious! — Manoj jogiya (@ManojJogiya) August 18, 2019

​Another Twitter user talked about bystanders’ hilarious reactions; who nearly had the shock of their lives by watching a stranger breaking into weird dance moves.