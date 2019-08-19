Register
15:07 GMT +319 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood speaks to journalists outside the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London

    Vivienne Westwood Calls for Making Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg ‘World Controller’

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffith-Williams
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Polina Strelnikova
    302

    The Swedish student shot to world fame with her Fridays for Future initiative, encouraging teens all over the world to protest in order to pressure governments into taking action on climate change. The endorsement from the fashion legend comes as the 16-year-old activist, who has been named a Nobel Prize nominee, is heading to the UN headquarters.

    British fashion designer and punk icon Vivienne Westwood has put in a good word for 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg as someone who should run the world to tackle environmental problems and save the planet.

    “If Greta [Thunberg] was world controller it would be great. And if I was her advisor, I’d say, ‘The first thing you must do, Greta, is make it a rule that everyone has to reuse their glass bottle, then we can tackle plastic more easily’”, the 78-year-old designer told The Big Issue outlet.

    She also lashed out at the way the fashion industry currently operates, suggesting that it should change.

    “The high street, fast fashion and online quick sales are far more polluting than high fashion. I’ve got a few slogans relating to this – buy less, choose well, make it last. And I’ve also got another slogan. Buy less, dress up is another. Always look great and keep on wearing it!” the fashion veteran explained.

    She also sketched up her dream non-profit company, one “that you’re only allowed to expand up to a certain point so that you can get your customers and your minimums and you can get the right price for things – and also donate to charity through sales”.

    Westwood’s remarks about the teen activist, dubbed a “guru of the apocalypse” by some, has left commenters split. Some did not like the idea of making Thunberg “world controller” and trashed the designer.

    Some endorsed the idea, pushing it more in the direction of “men versus women”-type debates.

    ​Thunberg recently departed from the English city of Plymouth on a zero-emission sailboat bound for the US, where she is expected to address world leaders at an upcoming UN climate change meeting.

    The Swedish activist, then 15 years old, rose to international fame last August, when she began holding solo strikes outside of the national parliament every school day to pressure lawmakers into taking action on climate change.

    Her message has resonated with many young people around the world, who have joined an international campaign encouraging students to ditch school every Friday in order to call on lawmakers to commit to reducing carbon emissions and halting climate change.

    Related:

    Greta Thunberg’s Music Track Calling for 'Civil Disobedience' Rejected by 'Big Artists' – Report
    Swedish Eco-Activist Greta Thunberg Claims Meeting Trump Is ‘Waste of Time’ as She Heads to New York
    Arron Banks Under Fire for Joking Greta Thunberg Could Face ‘Freak Yacht Accident’ on US Voyage
    Tags:
    Twitter, social media, fashion, Vivienne Westwood, Greta Thunberg, UN headquarters in New York, New York, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    No Grabbing Greenland
    No Grabbing Greenland
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse