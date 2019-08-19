Twitterstorm as Deepika Padukone Allegedly Hints ‘Good News’ to Ranveer with ‘Hi Daddy’ Remark

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Deepika Padukone has sent social media into a frenzy with her “hi daddy” address to Ranveer Singh’s live-session on Instagram, sparking pregnancy rumours among her fans.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot Deepika’s comment on her hubby Ranveer Singh’s live-session, in which he was getting candid with his fans.

Deepika’s “hi daddie [sic]” comment with a baby emoji along with a heart emoji was enough to churn out possible pregnancy speculations on social media.

Ranveer Singh responded by saying, "Hi baby!"

Jumping into the conversation, actor Arjun Kapoor joined the chat to say: “Baba Bhabi (Deepika) is gonna give you one”.

Arjun’s naughty comment was perceived by many as proof of speculation about the hidden meaning of Deepika’s comment.

With people drawing their own conclusions from the remark, screenshots of Deepika’s comment went viral on social media in no time.

​Other highly enthusiastic fans congratulated the couple.

Deepika became a hot-topic for gossip-mongers in May as well, when many confused her belly for a baby bump. Taken with India-American actress Priyanka Chopra, their photograph went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone’s met gala pic with Priyanka sparks pregnancy rumours yet again! https://t.co/fFtTGoTt6t pic.twitter.com/gjvG23rj8v — iluvdesi (@iluvdesi) May 9, 2019

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are in London to shoot their upcoming film Kabir Khan’s "'83", starring Ranveer as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev. Deepika is playing his wife Romi. The biopic-film is based on India’s memorable Cricket World Cup win in 1983.