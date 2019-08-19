Watch: Wisconsin Family Discover Live Frog in Salad, Store Touts Pesticide-Free Products

A family from the US state of Wisconsin was joined by a surprise guest earlier this week as they were preparing to have dinner.

After purchasing some healthy organic food in a local store, a living frog was found to be hiding inside a box of salad lettuce. The shocked family instantly took their 'organic' visitor to social media.

bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog 🐸 @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9 — Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) 14 August 2019

Footage shows stunned family members screaming: "OMG, it's literally alive".

According to WTMJ, the family planned to return their new green friend to the store, but the frog reportedly escaped. Local store clerks could only review the video and the salad box.

Eventually, the family received a refund from the store and the shop's parent company apologized in a statement.

"These situations happen from time to time when Organic products are involved USDA [...] Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides. Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance, the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange", the statement said.

The store apologized in a separate statement and asking for details of the exciting purchase.

A family member posted on local media that they would reconsider their slavish devotion to the 'organic ' food culture movement.