14:48 GMT +318 August 2019
    Mia Khalifa

    Former ‘Hijab Porn Star’ Mia Khalifa Comes Under Fire, Complains She Earned $12K for Film Career

    © Photo: miakhalifa/instagram
    Viral
    The Lebanese-American, who made headlines after starring in an X-rated video wearing a traditional Muslim headscarf, gave up her porn career five years ago but remains one of the most searched-for actresses. While video platforms are still making money from Mia Khalifa’s films, they are not sharing the profits with her.

    Mia Khalifa has shed light on the multi-billion dollar adult film industry with recent revelations that she made only $12,000 during her porn career, which still haunts her years after walking away from it.

    “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary”, she tweeted, speaking out about her former job.

    ​She clarified that by making this confession, she wants to bring up “common misconceptions” about her and the industry, as well. At the same time, Khalifa, who was originally called Mia Callista, noted that she neither expected nor was promised “millions”.

    She also complained that people think she is still performing, despite having given up starring in porn after performing in several videos.

    “I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry”, she revealed on Twitter.

    Even though Khalifa has been ranked the second most searched-for actress on the adult video giant Pornhub and garnered 784 million views, she has not received any royalties from this or other platforms, she revealed to The Washington Post.

    Although she starred in a dozen films, there are 3,800 videos tagged “Khalifa” on the platform. However, Pornhub declined to reveal how much they have earned on them from advertising, for example.

    But not everyone seems to feel sorry for Khalifa. One commenter pointed out that she is still profiting from her fame, using her stage name to be talked about, as she is now trying to reinvent herself as a blogger and media influencer.

    ​Some directly accused her of lying.

    ​Others sided with Khalifa, suggesting that the industry is unfair.

    ​Mia Khalifa, who was born in Lebanon but moved to the US when she was a teen, shot to fame five years ago after she featured in an adult film, wearing a hijab, leading to beheading threats from Daesh*. She soon quit her career but still had to deal with being a household name when it comes to porn.

    “I was not scared of ISIS. It was jarring. But I wasn’t living in fear. It was more that I was living in shame”, Khalifa told the US outlet.

