Photos of Service Dogs at Canadian Theatrical Production of Billy Elliot Go Viral

The trainers explain that the dogs are routinely trained in similar environments so that they can become used to stress and not lose their focus when their vulnerable owners need them the most.

A photo taken last week of a group of service dogs sitting in a Canadian theater went viral over social media networks recently, and a dog trainer explained the behavioral science behind the seemingly bizarre event.

In the photos, a group of puddles and golden retrievers are seen calmly watching “Billy Elliot” the musical, taking front-row seats.

London, Ontario, at the Stratford Festival: service dogs in training took in a performance of "Billy Elliot" & charmed audience & staff. The pups are being trained to sit quietly in a theater.

Comment by perceptive friend of mine: the ultimate test would be watching a dog movie.

​According to Laura Mackenzie, owner of the K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs firm, this part of the training involves exposure to various stimuli, including light, sound and tight quarters. The dogs must be able to take it all and still be able to perform their guide duties without succumbing to the highly stressful environment.

"They were all extremely well-behaved. I was in the lobby when they came in, then they took their seats, then got out of their seats at intermission and went back." Stratford Festival spokesperson Ann Swerdfager said in an interview. "It's wonderful that going to the theater is considered one of the things that you want to train a service dog for, rather than thinking that theatre is out of reach for people who require a service animal, because it isn't.”