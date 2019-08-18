Twitter Explodes as Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendez Release New Sexy 'Senorita' Rehearsal Video

The singer Shawn Mendes has uploaded a rehearsal video to his YouTube account of the hit song "Senorita" featuring Camila Cabello. The 3-minute clip shows the beautiful pair practicing for their performance at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards, slated for 26 August.

The black and white footage depicts how Cabello and Mendes move around the studio, on the floor and against the wall as they practice sexy choreography. Camila, 22, is dressed in a cropped light hoodie and dark pants for the shoot, while Shawn, 21, is all in black.

The clip kicks off with a warm up and stretching on the floor as the couple sit face-to-face, pulling on each other's hands to stretch their hips.

The video shows the choreographers accompanying them throughout the rehearsal in complicated and sexy dance stunts which involve Camila jumping up and straddling Shawn and Shawn carrying her over to the wall.

Fans instantly took to the social media to express their admiration with the enchanting rehearsal.