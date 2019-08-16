Cristiano Ronaldo Stars in Odd Shopping Commercial (Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo, a star forward with Juventus, the Italian football club and a captain of the Portugal national team, drew wide criticism among fans and the sports community after starring in a commercial promoting an Asian multi-brand online shopping platform.

The short clip starts with a spectacular penalty kick score by Ronaldo. After scoring, the famous football player runs into the corner of the pitch to celebrate his goal. At that moment, Ronaldo sees the fans at the stadium ignoring him and the game. They are all fixed on their smartphones, peering at a logo of the online-store on the screens.

Watch Ronaldo score his latest victory in our new TV commercial in celebration of Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day! 😱Comment below and let us know what's your favourite scene and tag a fan! 😂#ShopeeSGxRonaldo #ShopeeSG99 #Shopee99SuperShoppingDay pic.twitter.com/SzkDMhM7bU — Shopee Singapore (@ShopeeSG) August 16, 2019

Ronaldo instantly gets an "orange card" from a referee - the color of this online-shopping platform - and his jersey also instantly turns orange. Ronaldo starts dancing in a peculiar way and simultaneously turns on a mobile app of this online store on his smartphone.

The scene with Ronaldo' bizarre dance stirred netizens, who appeared to be baffled with the odd commercial.

Did anyone else notice the influence Vine had on the new Ronaldo advert? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Shopee pic.twitter.com/Dv658EWetb — Josh Jones (@JJonesexp) August 16, 2019

tf Shopee.. what have u done to Ronaldo.... https://t.co/alU8jLTbYb — neo (@farhannasrezam) August 16, 2019

Here I was thinking that Ronaldo 'Shopee' Ad was fake😂😂.. Preety sure it's Crazy money,Only way Ronaldo would agree to do what he/they all did. — Oluwaseun (@Iam_Jyde) August 16, 2019

How the hell did Shopee get Cristiano Ronaldo as mascot in its latest ad??? — 이 (@ImLynyrdPeras) August 16, 2019

According to the company, Ronaldo is now its latest brand ambassador. It is speculated that the star forward from Portugal charged almost $1 million for the one short video clip on social media. Ronaldo is reported to have the biggest income from commercials among football players.