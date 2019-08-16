Watch Hillary Clinton Get Savaged Over ‘Solidarity’ With Hong Kong Protests Tweet

Beijing has accused the United States of colluding “with radical criminal elements” and of being “involved in anti-China criminal activities” in Hong Kong amid reports that US diplomats in the autonomous territory have been meeting with and even helping to coordinate protesters.

The People’s Daily has released a compilation video thrashing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over her recent expression of “solidarity with the people of Hong Kong.”

This week, Clinton tweeted about the events rocking the city, saying the Hong Kong protesters were speaking out “for democracy, freedom from repression, and a world they long to see.”

In response, the People’s Daily newspaper released its own tweet, accompanied by a video, writing “@HillaryClinton has called for support of the rioters in Hong Kong. Let’s see what happened when she ‘supported’ Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq.”

.@HillaryClinton has called for support of the rioters in Hong Kong. Let's see what happened when she "supported" Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/dAZcuqkljO — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) 15 августа 2019 г.

The video recalls Clinton’s past ‘expressions of solidarity’ with other countries which were soon embroiled in disastrous conflicts following US-backed colour revolutions, including her support for “the transition to democracy in Syria” in 2011 and similar sentiments expressed ahead of the NATO-backed campaign of airstrikes to remove the Libyan government the same year. The video then goes on to mention Clinton’s support for “a unified and stable Yemen” following the revolution against President Ali Abdullah Saleh, just before that country turned into a failed state, and then shows her expressing support for a “stable, sovereign, and self-reliant Iraq” just a few years before the country was partially overrun by Daesh (ISIS).*

“Now America actively intervenes in Hong Kong affairs,” the video warned, showing photos and video clips appearing to show US diplomats meeting with protest leaders, and protesters carrying large American flags. The People’s Daily concludes with footage of a press conference of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who says that a “Colour Reveolution is happening in Hong Kong right now,” and that previous experience has shown that such foreign-sponsored efforts never end well.

Other Twitter users joined the Chinese newspaper in attacking Clinton, saying China didn’t need “the support of hypocrites for democratic decisions,” and stressing that China was no longer a “colony” whose decisions could be dictated by outsiders.

China never needs the support of hypocrites for democratic decisions. No country has the right to interfere in China's policies and laws. No one has the right to decide what is happening on China's territory. China's land is no longer a colony. — 梓✩今年も頑張る୧⍢⃝୨ (@Azi_ai0421) 13 августа 2019 г.

No please. Last time you stand with solidarity with others, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen... all of them burned to the ground. — oz. (@kroleterya) 13 августа 2019 г.

May we all stand in solidarity with the people who had dirt on the Clintons and ended up...



DEAD. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) 13 августа 2019 г.

Even some apparent supporters of the protesters urged Clinton to keep silent, saying they would feel better when she is “standing before a judge.”

I will feel better when you are standing before a judge as he/she declares you guilty and states what your sentence will be.



As for the people of Hong Kong ..... Stay strong and continue to fight !!! — Luke Hohn (@hohn44) 13 августа 2019 г.

The Hong Kong protests erupted in early June, in response to an extradition bill which would have allowed authorities to extradite suspected criminals to other jurisdictions for prosecution. Protests led to the bill’s suspension, but have continued, disrupting regional administration, recently causing a shutdown of the city's airport, and leading to multiple serious injuries in clashes between police and protesters armed with Molotov cocktails and smoke bombs. Demonstrators now demanding amnesty for protesters held by police, an inquiry into police actions during the unrest, and universal suffrage, with some seeking to 'retake' or separate the autonomous territory entirely from Beijing's control.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump, who earlier said he didn’t know why he was being ‘blamed’ for the protests, said he was “concerned” by the protests and “hoped” that it “doesn’t end in a crackdown.” Earlier, the office of the commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in Hong Kong accused the US of openly “colluding” with “radical criminal elements” in the city.

On Wednesday, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee warned there would be “swift consequences” if China used force to put an end to the protests.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.