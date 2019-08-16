Register
20:16 GMT +316 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rock Pythons

    Watch 4-Metre-Python Spill Out a Fully Grown Dog [Extremely Graphic Video 18+]

    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Pythons are famous for being able to swallow victims much larger than themselves, but it is quite rare to be able to record on camera the moment when a python’s fully-grown prey is not only swallowed but then also regurgitated.

    A local resident in Udaipur, India caught on camera the disturbing moment that a python regurgitated a large-sized dog.

    In the video, which some viewers might find disturbing, the 4-metre-long reptile, identified as a rock python expels the whole body of a dog that it had apparently swallowed in a nearby forest.

    WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

    "On Wednesday morning, we were on an animal rescue operation," said the man who filmed the video as cited by Daily Mail. "On the way, we saw some people disturbing a 13ft-long rock python that had eaten something.  As we got closer to the reptile, it was spilling out the kill which was a street dog."

    It took the python only 14 seconds to spew out its prey legs first, and then move forward after a short rest.

    The local wildlife-lover who took the video explained that pythons can usually spend around thirty minutes swallowing their victims, but as it takes a lot of energy, a reptile can regurgitate its prey in order to preserve its resources, in case any threat or predator is identified nearby.

    Unfortunately, there was no survival miracle as the dog is believed to have been killed before it was swallowed.

    It has been long noted by biologists that pythons can swallow prey of larger dimensions than their own bodies due to the fact that their jaw bones are not connected. They kill animals such as mammals or birds through constriction that make their hearts stop from restricted blood supply, after which victim can be swallowed head first.

    In 2017 there was a case in Indonesia where a 7-metre-long python killed and swallowed a 25-year-old palm oil plantation worker Akbar Salubiro, who had gone missing a few days earlier. He was found inside the python, as the disturbing video posted by local media showed.

    Tags:
    wildlife, dog, python, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 August
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok