Conor McGregor Punches Old Man in Irish Bar for Refusing to Taste UFC Champion's Whiskey (Video)

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion seems to be missing his abandoned professional career. Since his defeat by Russian athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Conor Mcgregor, 31, has reportedly attacked or at least attempted to attack people who have nothing to do with martial arts or sports.

The latest incident involving the former professional fighter occurred on 6 April, Fox News reported Thursday. McGregor reportedly got into a brawl with a local bargoer in Dublin, Ireland. The former UFC champion reportedly wanted to entertain and treat locals with his own branded whiskey, but one of the bar's visitors apparently refused the generous offer.

McGregor instantly became furious and punched the man in the face, according to CCTV footage from the bar that was posted online.

Conor McGregor throws a punch at an old man for seemingly not wanting to drink whiskey with him. pic.twitter.com/29R3vUP7rb — Jamie Gos (@JamieGos) August 15, 2019

The video has no sound, and thus it is unclear whether there were any verbal assaults exchanged. But McGregor was instantly escorted outside the bar. Irish authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Back in March, McGregor was arrested in the US state of Florida for allegedly taking a man’s phone and smashing it on the ground. Criminal charges against him were later dismissed, according multiple reports.