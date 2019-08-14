Rather than focusing on the product Kim K was promoting, a number of social media users turned their attention to a part of the celebrity’s anatomy that seemed a bit larger than it should have been.

American reality TV star and social media celebrity Kim Kardashian has once again managed to stir up her online audience with one of her latest Instagram photos which may or may not be a massive Photoshop fail.

The photo in question is a promo shot of Kim K’s collaboration with her sister Kylie Jenner, which announced the upcoming release of their new perfume line, KKW Fragrance.

However, some of the fans who examined the photo focused their attention instead on Kim’s pose and on her left hand, noting how her thumb somehow appears to be just as long as her fingers.

"Why is her thumb the same size as the rest of her fingers," user ilsevandenhaak wondered.

"What the hell Kim ??????!!!!. This pic is just weird and suspect," thepurplebagexperience remarked.

"This pose is hella creepy." carlasaskia added.

One netizen argued, however, that Kim’s hand looks that way because "her fingers are slightly bent upward, so they all look the same size," while another claimed that she too has long thumbs.

Members of the Kardashian family are no strangers to controversies involving them allegedly photoshopping themselves, and just last year Kim K was called out by alert netizens over a picture with visible traces of tampering.