Ivanka Trump's 'Women Empowerment Clip' Slammed Online as 'Embarrassing Vanity Video'

A number of social media users appeared to regard the video as a promo of Ivanka herself rather than of the initiative she leads.

The daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, has recently found herself facing a storm of criticism on Twitter after she posted a promotional video about her efforts at the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

In the tweet that triggered the online storm, Ivanka boasted about the initiative’s accomplishments in the field of women’s economic empowerment.

#ICYMI: Yesterday, marked six months of W-GDP! We are prioritizing and executing women’s economic empowerment in new and foundational ways to impact 50 million women by 2025.

When women are free to work and prosper, economies thrive! pic.twitter.com/D68AC3LANg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 9 августа 2019 г.

​"We are prioritizing and executing women’s economic empowerment in new and foundational ways to impact 50 million women by 2025", she wrote. "When women are free to work and prosper, economies thrive!"

A number of social media users, however, apparently regarded the video as an attempt at self-aggrandisement.

pic.twitter.com/hwSNTa2u0a — Golden As The Showers He Takes 🤬 (@rajkopz) 9 августа 2019 г.

“ME! ME! ME!”



I can’t believe you’re sharing this embarrassing vanity video of yourself again.



You really love to remind us that you waste taxpayer money on your world wide branding trips that accomplish nothing. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) 9 августа 2019 г.

No one believes you Ivanka. Your pledges are fictitious. This is all about YOU getting a photo op. That's it. That's all. Time to leave the political stage. It's just a photo op for you, just like daddy. He has taught you well. #FakeIvanka #DumpTrump pic.twitter.com/0Mn8C3MxhI — Barbara - That Girl (@OverByTheRiver) 9 августа 2019 г.

You travel around the world on our dime, say a few words and pose for a photo. You really aren’t doing anything. — Stacy Sparrow (@gurlsparrow) 9 августа 2019 г.

Some also asked her to provide a more tangible example of her accomplishments.

Can you give a solid example of what you’ve accomplished. Thank you. — Susu (@MadsusuO) 9 августа 2019 г.

Others were quick to bring the migrant issue into the equation.

When hard working women r taken from their children (see yesterdays raids) simply for wanting s better life, we suggest u turn ur attention to that. — Joano (@mimilu) 9 августа 2019 г.

So, you're not interested in the women who were rounded up, handcuffed, shoved onto transits, Nazi style, and whose children were left crying on the street after school?

No?

Nazi Facist doesn't fall far from the Nazi Facist tree. — MaggieMay 🇮🇪🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@CailinasEirinn) 10 августа 2019 г.

And many seemed to simply use the tweet as an opportunity to give Ivanka a piece of their mind.

Ivanka Trump is the leader of the fledgling Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, which is designed to help roughly 50 million women in developing countries by 2025 through contributions from the US government, the private sector, and a new USAID fund.