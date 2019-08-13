People Manage to Restrain Knife-Wielding Man in Sydney Using Chairs and Crate (Video)

According reports, at least one person was stabbed in the centre of the Australian city on Tuesday by a man who shouted "Allahu Akbar" and "shoot me".

Numerous witnesses had to confront a frenzied man with a foot-long knife, who was screaming "Allahu Akbar" and threatening people in Sydney on King and Clarence Streets.

Photos and videos, shared in social networks show a man with a chair, fighting back the assailant, and then a group of people who managed to restrain the criminal by pinning him down with chairs and putting a crate over his head.

The knife-wielding attacker is now in custody, while the Australian police is investigating a stabbing attack that had occurred nearby before the incident.