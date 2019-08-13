PewDiePie Teases Hours-Long Minecraft Stream Ahead of 100,000,000 Subscribers Mark

The world’s number one youtuber promised the long-awaited 12-hour live show should the viewers hit the record 100 mil mark. But will he deliver?

PewDiePie posted a video Monday in advance of hitting the cherished 100 million subscribers mark.

The 20-minute video is yet another issue of Pewds’ “Last Week I Asked You” program, where he comments on viewer-created memes and content. However, in the video, he also repeatedly teased a special 12-hour Minecraft stream he will conduct as soon as 100 million threshold is reached as he urged viewers to subscribe.

This is not the first time PewDiePie – real name Felix Kjellberg – promised a 12-hour stream. In July he also promised a stream in case his video got 2 million likes in 24 hours. But at that time, he did not achieve his target number, the Dexerto report recalled. Since then, the stream has become a meme among fans. Therefore, unsurprisingly, content reviewed in the video refers to the stream in one way or another.

Dexerto is skeptical about Felix’s promise. Previously, when PewDiePie was about to hit 50 million subscribers, he “promised” to delete his entire channel, and we know how that worked out.