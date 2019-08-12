Miley Cyrus Posts About ‘Evolution’ After She Breaks Up with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus broke up with Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage, trying to stand tall with an inspirational Instagram post about change, even though she preferred to use the term “evolution” while comparing herself to the mountain she was “standing on top of.”

The post came after Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, parted ways, according to the singer’s representative.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy,” he told People Magazine.

The couple was previously engaged to each other in 2012 and called it off a year later. They reunited and rekindled their romance in 2015, deciding to finally get married last December.

Cyrus spoke about change and nature on Sunday in a new Instagram message, posted hours after the confirmation of the split.

Despite the separation, Cyrus seems to be inspired during her Mediterranean trip, where she was joined by “The Hills” star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner. The singer wrote that she is “like the mountain […] standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” describing the whole process as “evolution,” even though evolution refers to biological change rather than geological change. Nonetheless, the star said that she “was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” opening a new page in her life.