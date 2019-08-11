Gigi and Bella Hadid Say Were Robbed in Mykonos, Greece (Photo)

The father of the two models, Mohamed Hadid, later confirmed the incident in an interview with TMZ, adding that, luckily, no one had been hurt.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were the victims of burglars on the island of Mykonos. The models arrived in Greece to celebrate older sister Alana's 34th birthday, and while the sisters were out with bodyguards their personal belongings were stolen from the apartment.

"Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don't let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn't recommend. Spend your money elsewhere", Gigi Hadid wrote under her selfie posted on Instagram.

Both sisters are famous top models - Bella was voted Model of the Year by industry professionals on Models.com in 2016, while Gigi was named International Model of the Year according to the British Fashion Council.