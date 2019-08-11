SpaceX Satellite Catches Footage of Mysterious Object Flying by Camera

The footage posted by YouTube conspiracy theory channel thirdphaseofmoon was apparently taken onboard SpaceX’s Amos 17 satellite, which launched earlier this week.

The object in question looks like a bright orb zooming past the camera very fast, veering to the left before disappearing.

Blake and Brett Cousins who run the conspiracy channel claimed the object could not simply be space debris because of its flight path.

“How can it make a bank to the left in space unless it has its only propulsion system,” Blake claimed, adding that many have suggested the object was “keeping an eye” on the satellite.

“The whole idea of this just being space debris, you would see it continue in a straight trajectory. But it does this unusual manoeuvre that defies any logic,” he said.