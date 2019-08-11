Register
06:19 GMT +311 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Guo Pei’s show at 2017 Paris Couture Week was closed by the veteran model Carmen Dell’Orefice, who is 85 years “young” now.

    China’s Queen of Haute Couture Guo Pei Shares Secret of Her Success

    © Photo: guo-pei
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the most famous clothes designer in China's haute couture industry, Guo Pei continues to shine with her marvellous and glorious designs.

    "I am a lucky woman because I am doing what I am passionate about. I want to keep designing clothes when I am in my 50s or even 90s," Guo told the Global Times on Friday, her eyes shining with excitement.

    Born in Beijing in 1967, Guo became interested in clothing as a child. She often helped her mother make clothes. After graduating from Beijing Second Light Industry School with a degree in fashion design in 1986, she kept exploring the professional field and set up her own business, the Rose Studio, in 1997, becoming a pioneer for China's Haute Couture. In 2016, she became the first Asian guest member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture and was listed as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People later that year. 

    Sudden Realization 

    "I initially designed ready-to-wear garments for large-scale production, and did not do private custom clothes until one customer asked me to help her design an outfit. I was a bit reluctant at first because I thought the clothes I designed were for many people and now I was going to use my talent for only one person, which was a waste. However, when I saw my customer's temperament had improved after she wore my clothing, I was so pleased and realized I was doing a very meaningful thing - improving my customer's image. This was a different kind of joy than what I got designing mass-produced garments. Gradually, I began to take private orders. At the time, I didn't think about it as haute couture, I was just following my heart and enjoying making my customers look beautiful and gorgeous. After designing a number of outfits and gaining a lot of experience, I realized that I was in the field of haute couture," Guo said. 

    Guo said her success in haute couture was due to her efficient and supportive team. 

    "Without my team, I would not have been able to establish Guo Pei haute couture," she said.

    Guo said she trained her embroidering workers by having them embroider a figure of the Buddha. These employees could only start embroidering clothing after they were able to produce a Buddha figure that looked at peace. 

    'Just Doing What I Like'

    "Many people said I am representing Chinese design, but for me, I think this is too heavy an honour. I am just doing what I like," Guo said, smiling. 

    She noted that qualified clothing designers do not beg celebrities to wear their clothes to gain a reputation. On the contrary, she noted that stars will come of their own volition if they truly like a designer's work. 

    At the China-themed New York Met Gala in 2015, Barbadian singer Rihanna captured the spotlight when she appeared on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous yellow gown designed by Guo. The image of Rihanna captured the attention of the audience and media, spawning viral memes on Western social media. 

    "That was the first time I got to feel how powerful social media and celebrities' influence on the public can be," Guo said. 

    She told the Global Times that the yellow gown she designed took her team numerous hours to make. 

    "I did not how to improve the design anymore. I wouldn't change the design for anyone because it is perfect in my heart," Guo said. 

    "Some people ask me if I have a favourite work after designing so many clothes. I think they do not know me, because as a designer all the clothes I have designed are like my babies, and it is very difficult for a mother to choose which baby she likes the most," she said. 

    Moving Forward 

    "I feel very pleased that I am helping China's haute couture become known to the world and gradually convincing the world that haute couture is not only clothes but also a kind of art," Guo said. 

    She said she just signed a contract with Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewellery, real estate and collectables, to have clothes designed by Rose Studio sold at auction. 

    "This is the first time that clothing has been auctioned as artworks, which means my idea that designing clothes is designing art is being accepted by the world," Guo said, going on to say that after her first solo show, many of her friends asked her to make business attire, but she insisted that the haute couture she designed should be art.

    After years of persistence and effort, professionals in the haute couture field have come to recognize the idea, which has, in turn, elevated the position of haute couture. 

    "I just want more people to know about clothing design. As a kind of artwork, it does not have a border. Everyone can enjoy its beauty because my designs are also a language, touching people's souls," she said.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Divine Looks: Catholics Enraged Over 'Religious Appropriation' at Met Gala 2018
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Tags:
    fashion, China, Rihanna, Met Gala
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Get Your Lean On: Famous Towers Across the Globe
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse