Register
17:35 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ministry of Defence Main Building. London, UK

    Area 51: Britain's Own UFO-Related Spots Revealed by Former MoD Staffer - Reports

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / ArildV / Ministry of Defence UK
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The ado around the bold initiative to break into the secret base in Nevada's desert, known as Area 51, that evolved from a joke of a Facebook event into a concern for the US Air Force seems to have subsided. However, one prominent UFO-logist has now suggested places of interest for conspiracy theorists in the UK.

    The UK Ministry of Defence employee-turned journalist Nick Pope has named several British sites where enthusiasts can search for evidence of extraterrestrial contacts. The former MoD civil servant, whose duties included investigating "unidentified aerial phenomena reported to the Department to determine if they had defence significance" (as information on the website of the House of Commons says) has compiled a list of classified spots that could become "Britain's Area-51," for The Sun.

    According to him, five places in the UK might be interesting to alien hunters and conspiracy theorists that suspect the military might have come into possession of extraterrestrial technologies.

    RAF Secret Base

    One of them is former Royal Air 'Force's secret base Rudloe Manor in Corsham, Wiltshire, said to have a network of underground tunnels. The site, closed in 2000, was used for investigating UFO sightings, as revealed in 2010. Since then, the spot became a magnet for conspiracy theorists with some of them heading to the former base despite the threat of arrest.

    UFO Klondike in the heart of London

    Another destination is a little more obvious. Pope named one of the rooms in the MoD Main Building in Whitehall where the staffers studied reports of UFOs under a project that reportedly shut down ten years ago. According to the journalist, it might still be operating secretly. He claimed, citing unnamed sources, that the project was transferred to the Americans or moved to a new part of the building.

    British X-Files

    He also suggested that the 'UK's National Archives in Kew might be a point of interest for X-Files seekers. The Sun points out that some of the UFO-related files were declassified in 2018, revealing that the military looked into such cases to possibly find information about extraterrestrial technologies. Some documents on UFO sightings were made public more than a decade ago. However, some of them were redacted; prompting speculation that something important might have been concealed.

    ‘Britain’s Area- 51

    The site that has long been jokingly dubbed 'Britain's Area-51, the Royal Aerospace Establishment at Farnborough, Hampshire, is also on 'Pope's list. Although this research facility was shut down in the late 1980s, it has never ceased to tickle the nerves of alien hunters claiming it was connected to UFO abductions.

    Pope also warned conspiracy theorists against setting high hopes on Farnborough, which is currently home to the defence technology company QinetiQ, and noted he was "sceptical about this."

    "My late father, Dr Geoffrey Pope, was the Director of RAE Farnborough, before ending his MoD career as the Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser. As he once joked: 'If there were a spaceship in a hangar somewhere in the UK, it would have been my hangar!'" he told The Sun.

    From Saucers to Tornados

    The testing site of one of the world's biggest defence companies BAE Systems in Warton might also be a place of interest for conspiracy theorists. The spot is said to be the birthplace of Typhoon and Tornado jets and has made truth 'hunters' imagination fly. Some even reportedly insisted that they have seen UFOs flying over the place.

    Despite outlining alien-related sites, the former MoD staffer notes that we might never know where these secrets are hiding.

    "If Britain does have an Area 51, and if alien secrets are being kept somewhere in the UK, my view is that while the locations 'I've mentioned are significant, the real action will be going on somewhere else, at a location so secret, the media and public have never heard of it,"" he noted.

    The land of milk and honey for conspiracy theorists - the US Air Force base in a Nevada desert dubbed Area-51, has been making headlines thanks to the bizarre viral 'Storm Area 51' Facebook event, which playfully encourages people to "storm" the top-secret facility and "see them, aliens." More than 3 million people have shown interest in the event which prompted the Air Force to discourage would-be raiders from showing up on 20 September, saying the military "stands ready to protect America and its assets". In addition to the military warning, the page was blocked and then reinstated in what Facebook called a mistake. Supporters of the Facebook event say the platform had resorted to decades-old oppression techniques.

    Related:

    Digital Backdoor to Secret US Base in Revealed as 'Storm Area 51' Event Disappears From Facebook
    ‘Storm Area-51’ Creator Reveals Plan B as His Alien-Hunting Event Gets ‘Zucced’ by Facebook
    Area 51 ‘Raid’ Creator: Facebook Tried to ‘Censor’ Millions of Truth-Seekers by Removing Event Page
    Tags:
    UK Ministry of Defence, British Royal Air Force, UFO, US, UK, Area 51
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse