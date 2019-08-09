'The Plot Sickens': Twitterstorm as Jordan Peterson Weighs in on Trans Woman Jessica Yaniv's Arrest

Jessica Yaniv, a Canadian trans woman who clogged headlines after she sued a number of beauticians for refusing to wax her male genitals, was arrested on Monday after brandishing a taser - which is illegal in Canada - during a livestream.

Self-styled professor against political correctness Jordan Peterson has tweeted an article about a Canadian police raid on the house of Jessica Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, and her subsequent arrest after she appeared on Blaire White's YouTube channel, demonstrating a taser and admitting to be fully aware that the weapon is prohibited in the country.

The plot thickens: "Jessica" Yaniv arrested: https://t.co/dgOyXKfA0D — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) August 8, 2019

Peterson previously chimed in on the controversy surrounding Yaniv, who has not undergone gender reassignment surgery yet (thus still has male genitalia) and sued multiple female beauticians for refusing to wax her private parts.

One proud lesbian. I'll never give up fighting for human rights equality. #LGBTQoftwitter pic.twitter.com/sKyjJ0Um39 — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) June 16, 2019

His latest post attracted tonnes of social media users who apparently agree with the Canadian professor's dissatisfaction with the rise of gender identity politics, as they fiercely mocked Yaniv and the entire situation:

According to The Post Millennial, Yaniv was arrested on Monday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police following the Blaire White livestream and brought to a holding celll; she was released Tuesday morning. During the raid of Yaniv's house, officers reportedly found and seized two stun guns, pepper spray and bear spray; tasers are prohibited for civilian use under the Canadian Firearms Act.

The cops are said to have returned to Yaniv's home the following morning, allegedly responding to her report about child porn purportedly sent to her computer through Facebook messenger. RCMP confirmed the arrest, saying that there's an "open investigation, an active and ongoing investigation" into the latest incident involving Yaniv.

The trans woman's arrest came amid reports of allegations of sexual interference by Yaniv towards underage girls. One of the alleged now-adult victims has filed a report with CyberTip, Canada's online child exploitation reporting service, and with the RCMP.