Register
20:27 GMT +308 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moscow, Russia. US actor Nicholas Cage at a news conference on the movie USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, due to be released soon, at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    Hollywood Celeb Nicolas Cage Reveals Going on 'Quest' to Find the Holy Grail

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Viral
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    303

    Hollywood’s Nicolas Cage made headlines a few years ago when it was revealed he had acquired a real dinosaur skull for a six figure sum, only to return it for legal purposes, with the incident reportedly sparking a renewed interest in the actor.

    Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has revealed he embarked upon a “quest” in search of the Holy Grail in a lengthy Q&A with The New York Times Magazine on Wednesday.

    In the interview Cage opened up on some of his past extravagant purchases and his search for historical artifacts. A few years ago it was revealed he had acquired a genuine dinosaur skull, but was obliged to return it for legal purposes.

    "The dinosaur skull was an unfortunate thing, because I did spend $276,000 on that," he told the magazine's David Marchese.

    "I bought it at a legitimate auction and found out it was abducted from Mongolia illegally, and then I had to give it back. Of course it should be awarded to its country of origin. But who knew? Plus, I never got my money back. So that stank."

    According to the actor, it was that incident that ignited a new interest in him: a quest for the Holy Grail.

    “It was almost like National Treasure’, said the 55-year-old actor, in a reference to the film he starred in.

    Cage appeared in the 2004 box office hit portraying the character Ben Gates, who journeyed to find rumoured treasure dating back to the founding of the United States.

    Though Cage he didn't specify when this “quest” he embarked upon supposedly took place, he did say it was during a stretch of years when he was avoiding alcohol and meditating daily.

    “I went years where all I was doing was meditating three times a day and reading books on philosophy, not drinking whatsoever. That was the time when I almost went on - you might call it a grail quest,” revealed the actor.

    “I started following mythology and I was finding properties that aligned with that. It was almost like National Treasure.”

    At some point in the interview it was suggested Cage had gone on a metaphorical quest for the treasure, but the actor swiftly clarified he did indeed go to real places on this “quest”, adding he traced the Grail's history through England.
    He also mentioned rumoured references to the grail being in Glastonbury.

    “If you go to Glastonbury and go to the Chalice Well, there's a spring that does taste like blood. Legend had it that in that place was a grail chalice, or two cruets rather, one of blood and one of sweat. But that led to there being talk that people had come to Rhode Island, and they were looking for something as well,” the celeb shared.

    Twitter users shared their impressions of the revealing interview by the actor.

    ​The Leaving Las Vegas star ultimately admitted the search for the grail evolved into something more metaphorical and posed the theory that the Holy Grail was a metaphor for the Earth.
    “What I ultimately found is: What is the Grail but Earth itself? The metaphor for me is the earth. The divine object is Earth,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

    Related:

    Nicolas Cage-khstan's Off/Face Sends Internet Into Global Meltdown
    Nicolas Cage Discusses Acting, Snowden and Russian Language With Sputnik (VIDEO)
    Nicolas Cage Opens Up on His Relationship With 'Cage Rage' Internet Memes
    Nicolas Cage 'Always Wants to Know What Dostoevsky Had in Mind'
    Tags:
    Nicolas Cage, actor, Hollywood, Hollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancer Mata Hari, 1906
    Dancer, Spy, Double Agent: The Mystery of Mata Hari
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse