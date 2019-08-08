“We are the Future”: K-Pop Fans Ecstatic Over New SuperM Band Launch

​SM Entertainment is currently the largest entertainment company in South Korea. Founded by legendary Korean Wave pioneer Lee Soo-man in 1995, it just announced the launch of a new K-Pop group in collaboration with American partner Capitol Music Group.

Capitol Music Group and its Caroline division in partnership with Korean SM entertainment announced the launch of a brand-new SuperM group, with its first performances currently scheduled for October 2019 in the US.

"Through SuperM, we are planning to show a maximized SMP, a unique content I created which stands for SM Music Performance, - said Lee Soo-man, music producer and a founder of SM Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in Korea, -"we will also show you a new level of SMP, which represents the intense music and awe-inspiring performances that the current global K-pop fans love and enjoy".

​The group will consist of seven members, who are already well-known outside of South Korea - Taemin from SHINee, who is also a successful solo artist, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Mark and Taeyong from NCT 127, and Lucas and Ten from WayV. The members are from different bands, but will nevertheless present a permanent unit from now on.

"SuperM will give the global music fans the ultimate feeling of catharsis through the synergy and spectacular performances of the seven members."- stated Lee Soo-man during the Capitol Congress 2019, as Capitol Music Group and its partners, will be responsible for the group's marketing and promotion.

The introduction referred to the popular "The Avengers" movie with the slogan "We are the future" reflected on the screen.

"We're maintaining their groups, their solo careers, and on top of this we have this "Avengers" group to pull them together, - said Chris Lee, an A&R executive at SM, in an interview to Forbes after the presentation. "There's already an Iron-Man, a Thor, etc.; and just like the Avengers can have their own successful movies, there is a different kind of energy when they are together as The Avengers. We are now creating that as a point of business. We want to create a synergy between their groups, them as solo acts, and the Super M group to create a big wave in this K-pop industry."

K-pop fans around the world welcomed the news with unheard-of joy, with #SuperM immediately trending №1 on Twitter worldwide.

BREAKING: At #CapitolCongress, @CapitolRecords and SM Entertainment (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) announced their launch of a new #Kpop supergroup, Super M.



Soo-Man Lee addressed the audience.



U.S. debut in October. Capitol promises "massive marketing, promotion and publicity campaigns." pic.twitter.com/sxe44BZbHC — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) August 7, 2019

Holy Mother of Cheese!!! They ain’t playing people!!! Brace yourself!! The Avengers of KPOP!! The Killer group of SM. #SuperM 💣💖 pic.twitter.com/3ubQYLevIG — I saw NCT in my DREAM! (@yn10_26) August 8, 2019

​​SM Entertainment, the largest entertainment company in South Korea, is also home to such famous Korean artists like EXO, SHINee, Red Velvet, NCT, Girls’ Generation and many others. In 2018, its sales value reached $532 million, which is far ahead of other top Korean conglomerates like YG Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment.