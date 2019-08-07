Here Comes a New Challenger! Popular Pro Gamer Throws Down ‘Meme-Off’ Gauntlet to PewDiePie

As the online crowd weighs the chances of Pewds’ opponent prevailing in the “meme contest," it remains to be seen how PewDiePie himself will react to the challenge.

Famous vlogger and one-time King of YouTube Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie, has been challenged to a “meme off” by professional gamer and Twitch streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney.

Tenney didn’t actually challenge Pewds directly but, as Dexerto points out, rather sought to pit him against CuDs – a FaZe clan designer “who is the mastermind responsible for creating the thumbnails for Tfue's videos.”

Many social media users don't believe that PewDiePie can be bested when it comes to memes - or indeed that the legendary YouTuber would even acknowledge the challenge.

Rip @TTfue, you don’t know what you just started. — Clutch Chairz (@ClutchChairz) 6 августа 2019 г.

And it appears that CuDs himself wasn’t exactly thrilled by the prospects of such contest.

But the media outlet points out that CuDs “does have numerous quality memes to his name,” along with “dozens of professionally produced thumbnails.”

PewDiePie himself is yet to react - indeed it’s unclear whether he’s actually aware of the challenge!