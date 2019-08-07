Fortnite Streamer Ninja Gets 1 Million Subscribers on Mixer Less Than Week After Leaving Twitch

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who used to be one of the most popular streamers on Twitch before leaving the platform, now boasts of having 1 million active subscribers on Mixer, the Microsoft-owned platform.

“I haven’t felt this good in a long time,” Blevins tweeted when announcing the latest milestone in his career. The fears that Ninja’s audience on Mixer would be much less than on Amazon’s larger streaming platform were quite real for the past week, however, the streamer once again has demonstrated his popularity, gathering one million subscribers in five days.

Today we hit 1,000,000 active subscribers on mixer ^-^ thank you for all the incredible support. I haven't felt this good in a long time. pic.twitter.com/kdLgBJk0Ud — Ninja (@Ninja) August 6, 2019

​It is unclear how many of these subscribers will stay after the free promotion expires in two months and fans have to pay a monthly fee to continue receiving exclusive perks as the price jumps to at least $5.99 a month.

Ninja’s previous record was hitting more than 3 million subscribers on YouTube in just one month last year, when he was streaming and posting Fortnite videos. His account now has more than 22 million subscribers, more than his Twitch channel. However, both YouTube and Twitch have an extremely large viewership base, unlike Mixer. According to a new report from StreamElements, Twitch viewers live-streamed a total of 2.72 billion hours— or 72.2% of all live hours watched — compared with 735.54 million hours on YouTube Live (19.5%), 197.76 million on Facebook Gaming (5.3%) and just 112.29 million hours (3%) on Mixer.