Indian Politician's Mention of '50 Shades of Grey' Novel in Parliament Amuses Social Media

New Delhi (Sputnik) - The incident occurred when the Indian parliament was discussing the revocation of the controversial Article 370 which granted special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

An Indian politician caused a stir on social media after mentioning the American erotic novel "50 Shades Of Grey" while taking part in a crucial parliamentary debate.

Manish Tewari, a well-known lawyer-cum-politician, referred to "50 Shades Of Grey" while he was explaining the Congress party’s stand on Article 370.

“There is an English book. Not every issue is black and white, there are 50 shades of grey as well,” said Tewari in the lower house of Parliament on Tuesday after Home Minister Amit Shah asked him to clarify his party's stance on the matter.

The statement left a section of the twitterati in stitches, while others were unable to resist taking a dig at the politician.

Some twitter users suggested Tewari should watch the film which is based on the bestselling novel by E L James and shows explicitly erotic scenes of bondage.

Parliamentarian Smriti Irani tweeted in Hindi, “I too said the same thing” in reply to a twitter user who asked Tiwari to Google the film.

Others shared hilarious memes and stills from the film.

