Prince Harry Takes Private Jet to Attend Google Climate Change Summit – Reports

Prince Harry had reportedly made Google pay for a private jet and a helicopter to ferry him from London to Palmero to attend a climate change summit - dubbed ‘Camp Google’ - at the luxury resort of Verdura.

At the summit, Harry had reportedly made a speech about the environment and humanitarianism while barefoot, the Daily Mail reported. Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether or not the prince attended the event. When pressed whether Harry had flown commercial or private, the CEO of Palermo airport Giovanni Scalia told the Mail: “Being royalty you can guess which.”

If the reports are right, Prince Harry would need to plant 190 trees to compensate for the CO2 his trip released into the air.

Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Bradley Cooper were among the stars spending the weekend in boats near Sicily for Google's ultra-exclusive annual summit. The Italian press reported earlier that the Google Campers would arrive in 114 private jets. If 114 private flights were taken from Los Angeles to Palermo, the jets would reportedly release 100,000 kilograms of CO2.

"Google Camp is meant to be a place where influential people get together to discuss how to make the world better,” a source told the New York Post. “There will likely be discussions about online privacy, politics, human rights, and of course, the environment, which makes it highly ironic that this event requires 114 private jets to happen.”