Vanishing 'Flying Lights' Formation in Ohio Skies Sparks UFO Conspiracy Theories

A peculiar phenomenon was recently observed in the sky above Cincinnati, Ohio as a number of onlookers witnessed what looked like a row of enigmatic glowing objects moving in formation across the clouds.
A video of this event, posted on MrMBB333 YouTube channel, shows how the lights seemingly flicker out of existence one by one as they drift by, only to reappear a short time later.
Another footage of the same occurrence, recorded by another onlooker and uploaded on the thirdphaseofmoon YouTube channel, appears to show the same lights flying in a triangular formation before moving to form a straight line.
This enigmatic sight, perhaps predictably, led a number of social media users to wonder if these strange lights were some kind of UFOs.
Strange lights and possible #UFO sighting— D3MONICKING INVESTIGATIONS (@D3M0NICK1NG) 5 августа 2019 г.
Occured: August 3rd, 2019, 9:20pm Cincinnati Ohio.#wtfock#D3MONICKING#WorldDomination pic.twitter.com/KepftZ99so
UFO's spotted near North of Cincinnati my son got 2 pics What's the name of the new UFO show on cable TV pic.twitter.com/23Hnw1F61M— ScottM (@ScottM27542372) 4 августа 2019 г.
UFO SIGHTINGS IN CINCINNATI Y'ALL. I KNEW THIS WAS A GOOD SPOT TO MOVE TO— ЄMMƛ ʆƛƊЄ (@EclecticEmmaJ) 5 августа 2019 г.
