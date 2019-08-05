Register
    Celia Lora

    Playboy Model Poses for a Photo Near Soviet Radar Array in Chernobyl Disaster Zone

    © Photo: celi_lora/instagram
    The photo featuring the model was apparently snapped near the Duga over-the-horizon radar, a former Soviet early warning facility which became one of the iconic landmarks of the Chernobyl area.

    A Mexican Playboy model named Celia Lora has apparently joined the steadily increasing list of people who have visited the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in recent months, as she took part in an impromptu photo-op while visiting the area.

    The photo, which Lora shared on her Instagram page, shows her standing right next to a radiation warning sign while wearing no protective clothing, with what appears to be one of the exclusion’s zone iconic landmarks – the Duga over-the-horizon radar – seen in the background.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Celia Lora (@celi_lora)

    And while the picture has already accrued over 43,000 “likes” by the time of this article’s writing, it seems that many social media users have taken a dim view of Lora’s stunt.

    "Take her already"

    "in a few years it gives her cancer !!!"

    Earlier this year, Instagram model Veronika Rocheva sparked intense debates in the online community by posting revealing photos of herself amid the ghost city of Pripyat in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

    The Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, occurred on 26 April 1986. The subsequent contamination led to nearly 8.4 million residents of modern-day Belarus, Ukraine and Russia being exposed to high levels of radiation, while over 400,000 people were forced to evacuate the most polluted areas.

    Recently, public interest in Chernobyl has been rekindled following the release of a critically acclaimed HBO series about the tragedy, with tourists flocking to the irradiated disaster area in droves.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
