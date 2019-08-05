Register
14:42 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists enjoy the sea and the good weather at Ayia Napa resort in southeast part of the Island of Cyprus (File)

    Brit Teen Who Accused Israelis of Gang Rape Now Claims She Was Forced to Withdraw Charges by Police

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In July, she alleged up to a dozen teenagers had taken it in turns to sexually assault her in Ayia Napa. However, she subsequently retracted the charges, allegedly claiming the sex had been consensual, but she’d been subsequently unhappy about the sex being filmed by one of the individuals in question.

    The 19-year-old British tourist held in Cyprus on charges of making false claims of gang-rape by a group of Israelis has claimed she was forced to sign a fictional ‘confession’ concocted by police officers, the Mail Online has reported.

    The teenager also claims she was denied a lawyer and made to sign the statement after being kept at the police station for eight hours without any contact with the outside world.

    She could face a year in jail if she is found guilty of making up the allegations against the 12 Israelis, who were aged 15 - 18.

    ​Michael Polak, the British barrister representing the teenager, said the confession was “obtained under oppression given the threats made”, and his client was neither cautioned nor granted access to a lawyer as is her right under the European Convention on Human rights.

    “Further, she wasn’t told she could leave the police station nor given the option of leaving at any point. It’s also understood unfortunately none of the proceedings at the Cypriot police station were recorded,” he added.

    Whatever the truth of the matter, text messages reveal she frantically contacted friends minutes before she was charged at 2.30am, claiming police wouldn’t let her speak to anyone.

    ​“Bad things with police. They think it's a conspiracy and they threatened an international arrest warrant to arrest you all for it,” she said in one missive.

    The Israelis, who were holidaying prior to commencing mandatory national service, claim they engaged in drunken consensual sex with her at a hotel. Several have expressed a desire to take civil action against her, while she is planning a counter action after footage of the incident supposedly spread widely on social media in Israel and elsewhere.

    The case was adjourned until 7th August for a plea hearing after the woman’s legal team requested more time to review evidence, including the video.

    Related:

    Predatory Paedophile Who Joined Police and Raped UK Schoolgirl Jailed
    UK Teenager Who Killed Lithuanian Girl and Raped Her Corpse Found Guilty
    British Woman Who Accused Israeli Tourists of Gang Rape in Cyprus Set to Be Sued
    Footage of 19-Year-Old Ayia Napa Rape Accuser Set Israelis Free, But Lawyer Claims She's Real Victim
    Tags:
    Cyprus, forced confessions, rape, rape allegations
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse