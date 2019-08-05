Georgia Teen Sentenced for Life in Prison After Killing Sister Over Wifi

The teenager changed the family WiFi password so that he could play games online without the others disrupting his connection.

Kevon Watkins, an 18-year-old Georgia teen, received a life term in jail without parole after he strangled his sister to death in a fight over control of the house Wi-Fi network.

When he was 16, Watkins got into a loud argument with his mother over family connectivity, The Daily Mail reported Sunday. The family shared their connection, and Kevon changed the password on the router without telling anyone so that he could play online without being slowed down when other family members came online.

His sister Alexus intervened in the altercation, fearing that Kevon would physically harm their mother. The two siblings engaged in a fight and fell to the ground. The mother could not separate the two and called the police.

NEW MUGSHOT: This is 18-year-old Kevon Watkins of Macon, who was sentenced to life in prison today after being found guilty of strangling his 20-year-old sister to death during a fight over WiFi. https://t.co/LlIoQFDQLd pic.twitter.com/2bbupu9GIC — WGXA (@WGXAnews) August 2, 2019

​During the fight, Kevon kept his sister in a choke-hold for some 15 minutes, according to court evidence.

He released his sister after law enforcement entered the home and ordered him to, The Daily Mail says. Despite the deputies’ attempt to perform CPR, Alexus was declared dead from asphyxiation later that night.

As the dramatic fight unfolded, Kevon’s younger 13-year old brother also called 911, urging the first responders to intervene.

“'When he called, he said the following: ‘My brother is trying to hit my mother,” the judge said at the sentencing, according to the Mail. When the dispatcher asked whether Kevon was “on medication," the 13-year-old said, "No. He’s just crazy. […] He put her in a chokehold, threatening to beat my mom trying to get him off my sister.’”

Kevon’s action was classified felony murder as it was judged that he did not intend to kill his sister. He intentionally placed her in the chokehold, however, which constitutes aggravated assault, the result of which was death. Alexus is survived by her fiancé and a three-year old son, the report says.

“This act of violence resulted in an unspeakable tragedy for this family. I hope this verdict and sentence closes the door on this chapter of their lives and that they will be able to begin to heal,” District Attorney David Cooke said.