Keanu Reeves’ ‘New Look’ With Bushy Beard, Mohawk and Bare Belly Breaks Twitter

The US-Canadian actor has already won the hearts of netizens worldwide, inspiring myriads of jokes. Alleged sneak peeks from backstage at the shooting for the new part of the Bill and Ted franchise have all the chances in the world to get a place in the meme “hall of fame”, alongside sad Keanu and cyberpunk Keanu.

If you think that you’ve seen it all after witnessing fat Thor’s “pot belly”, brace yourself for his worthy rival – bearded Keanu Reeves showing off his tummy in what looks like a white tank top. The photo of the award-winning actor and social media sweetheart, said to have been taken at the film set of the Bill and Ted reboot, wowed fans with the John Wick star’s unconventional look. Apart from the short white shirt and the bushy beard, he also had a black Mohawk.

keanu reeves trying out a new look pic.twitter.com/XRiaIHf2dm — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) August 2, 2019

​Many reacted by posting other Keanu memes, gifs, and themed jokes.

John Wick 4 is going to be strange. — John (@TheEagleDares) August 2, 2019

John Weekend — Ilya Danilov (@eagleowl3d) August 2, 2019

​Others voiced support for his “new phase”, before fellow netizens revealed that the whole new look is just part of the new movie.

honestly i am here for this Keanu phase as long as Keanu is happy and at peace with himself and the world — Shannon Furness (@shanfurness) August 2, 2019

I support the surfer viking look — Rio 3: Parabellum (@hatariodyr) August 2, 2019

​Some took it as a signal to roll their shirts up and show their bellies.

​Overall, most comments again proved that nothing, even his somewhat questionable fashion choice, is able to kill fans’ love for Keanu.