Dick Cheney's Daughter Gets Personal With Bernie Sanders as War of Words Over Nuke Strike Escalates

Senator Sanders was targeted by Liz Cheney after he came to the defence of his opponent in the 2020 Democratic primaries, Elizabeth Warren, who advocates a less aggressive nuclear stance for the US.

The daughter of the former George W. Bush-era vice president, Liz Cheney, has slammed Democrat and presidential-hopeful Bernie Sanders as a "commie" for having spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union and defending a less hawkish approach towards Washington’s nuclear posture.

No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues...with my daddy.) https://t.co/OdbbvdyvV6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 2, 2019

She unleashed a barrage of criticism after Sanders came to the defence of another Democrat, Elizabeth Warren, whom Cheney lambasted for suggesting introducing a "no first use" policy in regards to American nuclear weapons.

Key question for Elizabeth Warren @ewarren today - which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice with your policy of forcing the US to absorb a nuclear attack before we can strike back? — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 31, 2019

Sanders suggested in a tweet that one should not take national security advice from a representative of the Cheney family, in an apparent reference to former Vice President Dick Cheney's active support of the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The Democrat noted that his actions have already "caused irreparable damage" to the US. Liz Cheney dismissed his statements as Sanders' "daddy issues" with her father.

Many Netizens agreed with Liz Cheney's characterisation of the presidential candidate, recalling his progressive ideas, equated by some with Communism.

And she wouldn’t be wrong! Bernie is a pinko Commie. — Elizabeth l Maness (@ElizbethLManess) August 3, 2019

Well, it is true. He is. — Cindy Harp Jones (@cynthiaj5112) August 3, 2019

Others, however, opposed it, arguing that his political views should not be confused with the ideology of the Soviet Union.

We got ourselves a liar! Bernie’s a Progressive who advocates the Nordic model of social democracy. — Danny (@dannnnyboy28) August 3, 2019

Some pointed out that unlike Sanders, the incumbent Republican president has relative who was formerly officially a Communist.

Bernie is a democratic socialist. Melania Trump's father was a member of the Communist Party. — Baltimore Revolution (@BaltRevolution) August 2, 2019

One twitterian also condemned Cheney's hawkish posture towards nuclear weapons and her attacks on Warren.

No surprise another scaredy-cat sociopathic Cheney, who is responsible for hundreds of thousands of needless deaths while profiting from war, is okay dropping a nuclear bomb prematurely. — Eden Sarbanes (@EdenSarbanes) August 3, 2019

While others argued that her Twitter rant was simply a way to draw attention to her and that such behaviour is not decent for an adult politician.

HA! Liz Cheney is desperate for fame. — Gabriel Azevedo (@GabAzevedo_DC) August 3, 2019

Name calling is so 6th grade playground bullying. Jesus. Wtf. Are there ANY adults left in that party! @Liz_Cheney @BernieSanders — #Iwrotethedamnbill (@M2Meee) August 3, 2019

Both Sanders and Warren stand for limiting the influence of major businesses and corporations, while raising taxes for them at the same time, but are competing in their bids to become the Democratic candidate in the 2020 presidential elections.