Louisiana Woman Denies Possession of Meth Found in Her Vagina – Report

The lady got into an embarrassing predicament after cops searched her over suspicions of money theft.

After a 23-year old Louisiana woman was found to be in possession of a gram of methamphetamine, she insisted she had nothing to do with it. The drugs, however, were discovered stuffed into the woman’s vagina.

The eyebrow-raising discovery was made after a female police officer strip searched Ashley Beth Rolland, who had been arrested over suspicions of money theft, The Daily Star reported.

Rolland was detained after her boyfriend reported a theft of $5,000. The woman reportedly stayed with the man for a week, while he was in the shower, grabbed the money and disappeared.

Local police located the woman and arrested her, recovering the money, the report says. As a police officer strip searched the suspect, a “clear plastic bag containing approximately 1g of methamphetamine” was found to be “inside Rolland’s vagina”. Despite the evidence, Rolland denied ownership of the drug, police reported.

Rolland was charged with theft and narcotics possession and booked into the Ouachita Parish jail, the Daily Star reported. It is undisclosed what penalty she will face.