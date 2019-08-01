Register
20:35 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WWII BELGIUM GERMAN INVASION

    Nazi Hideaway Uncovered Under Belgian Town, Enthusiast Explorer Says

    © AP Photo / editorial
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 32

    The Flemish town of Wevelgem was one of the first places where civilians were killed during the Second World War and became a starting point for the Third Reich’s “blitzkrieg” offensive against northern France. It has long been rumoured that the town, which was bombed by the Germans, holds secrets from 70 years ago.

    Blogger Christophe Lefebvre has shared that he has discovered a Nazi field hospital dating back to the Second World War under a well in the Belgian town of Wevelgem. According to Belgian outlet VRT News, he heard about the hideaway in a café, which then inspired him to search for it. Lefebvre, who has a popular blog and YouTube channel dedicated to exploring abandoned places, is said to have received a tip from an employee of the municipality, with the latter telling him that there is a door under a well at the city service grounds.

    "There has been a rumour in Wevelgem for many years. Many people knew there was a well and some even heard about a door under it. But more questions were not asked about it", the Belgian explorer said.

    Lefebvre reportedly discovered a second door after he opened a sewer cover, feeling that it could be something big, according to the Belgian media outlet. It turned out to be an underground structure consisting of countless concrete cells, which offered space for about 200 people, the blogger suggests. According to him, there were hiding places and storage rooms, as well as places with coloured walls for officers. Lefebvre suggested that “it must have been an important place for the Germans".

    "The underground complex has seen its better times; therefore, it is difficult to access. It is constantly under water, but it still looks like it was left by the Germans. There are no signs of vandalism yet", he said.

    The blogger, who noted that he was very surprised by the size of the structure, also added that he loves café chats, saying “rumours can sometimes be true”. He shared the video of his discovery on YouTube.

    However, as the Belgian outlet suggests, further research should be carried out to prove whether the enthusiast explorer was right, pointing out that local historians dispute the discovery. The report suggests that the facility could also be a civilian bunker that might have been used by the Germans.

    The explorer himself noted that the Flemish town of Wevelgem was crucial to the Nazi strategy due to the long runway of its airport.

    "The blitzkrieg that the Germans led in northern France started from Wevelgem", the journalist insisted.

    He pointed out that the Germans bombed the municipality, where the first civilian casualties occurred.

    Related:

    Dutch Green Left Party Member Claims Holocaust Survivors Were Given Israel to Become 'Nazis'
    92-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Camp Guard Accused of Helping Kill 5,000 Prisoners at Age 17
    Tags:
    Indiana Jones, hospital, Nazi, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse