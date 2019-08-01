Twitter in Stitches as Tiny Bug 'Finds Asylum' in Donald Trump's Hair

The US president got bugged – literally – as he delivered a speech in Jamestown, Virginia, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of the Virginia state legislature on Tuesday.

A tiny bug, most likely a fly, was spotted crawling through Donald Trump’s iconic hairdo as the US president was giving a speech in Virginia earlier this week.

As the unwanted guest made an unauthorised landing in POTUS’ hair and was seemingly feeling like home, the “host” remained unfazed – either trying to not pay attention to the brazen-faced insect, or being completely unaware of what was happening up there.

The US President managed to finish a speech in Virginia without being distracted by what appears to be a bug crawling through his hair.



Read today's top stories here: https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/8ntFVaSoPm — Sky News (@SkyNews) 30 июля 2019 г.

Certainly, the internet Internet can’t stop buzzing about it:

Drop what you’re doing and watch this fly find asylum in trumps hair pic.twitter.com/RgGB4lc4ak — Holden (@HoldenforTexas) 30 июля 2019 г.

Poor bug, its just trying to work out what fruit it's landed on, orange, but not as sweet as it normally is — S (@SarKerInk) 30 июля 2019 г.

He was bugged. — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) 30 июля 2019 г.

Trump's got a fly buzzing around his haystack hair....😂 pic.twitter.com/yEdHjNJhfc — Kim ☮️ (@Blacklace40) 30 июля 2019 г.

I am finding the fly crawling around in Trump's hair very distracting pic.twitter.com/cMOF2PnQGT — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) 30 июля 2019 г.

That bug has got a trump on it. — Ben Bradley (@BenBraders) 30 июля 2019 г.